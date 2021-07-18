Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC) Insider Sherri A. Silver Sells 10,446 Shares

Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC) insider Sherri A. Silver sold 10,446 shares of Owl Rock Capital stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total transaction of $464,847.00.

Shares of ORCC traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $14.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 757,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,244,131. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.44. The company has a market cap of $5.61 billion, a PE ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Owl Rock Capital Co. has a fifty-two week low of $11.12 and a fifty-two week high of $14.97.

Get Owl Rock Capital alerts:

Owl Rock Capital (NYSE:ORCC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $221.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $231.03 million. Owl Rock Capital had a return on equity of 8.30% and a net margin of 104.64%. Equities research analysts forecast that Owl Rock Capital Co. will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.67%. Owl Rock Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 93.23%.

Separately, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Owl Rock Capital in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.42.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Owl Rock Capital by 1,481.2% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,874 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 3,629 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Owl Rock Capital in the first quarter worth about $56,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Owl Rock Capital in the first quarter worth about $77,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Owl Rock Capital by 206.8% in the first quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 6,750 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 4,550 shares during the period. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Owl Rock Capital during the first quarter worth approximately $103,000. 45.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Owl Rock Capital Company Profile

Owl Rock Capital Corporation is a business development company. The fund makes investments in senior secured or unsecured loans, subordinated loans or mezzanine loans and also considers equity-related securities including warrants and preferred stocks. It seeks to invest in middle market companies based in the United States, with EBITDA between $10 million and $250 million annually and/or annual revenue of $50 million and $2.5 billion at the time of investment.

Featured Article: Systematic Risk

Receive News & Ratings for Owl Rock Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owl Rock Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.