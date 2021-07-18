Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Shares Purchased by Gotham Asset Management LLC

Gotham Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 13.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,367 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,741 shares during the quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $6,635,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 368.4% in the 1st quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 445 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 68.0% in the 1st quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 447 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.99% of the company’s stock.

ABT has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James decreased their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $130.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective (down previously from $138.00) on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Atlantic Securities started coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $122.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $140.00 to $126.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.53.

ABT opened at $117.51 on Friday. Abbott Laboratories has a one year low of $97.68 and a one year high of $128.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $114.66. The company has a market cap of $208.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.84, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.68.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.05. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 24.02% and a net margin of 15.33%. The company had revenue of $10.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.32%.

In other news, SVP Roger Bird sold 9,439 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.00, for a total transaction of $1,151,558.00. Also, SVP Jared Watkin sold 94,576 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.90, for a total value of $11,339,662.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 59,783 shares in the company, valued at $7,167,981.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

