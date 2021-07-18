Gotham Asset Management LLC Sells 68,950 Shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Gotham Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) by 32.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 145,097 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 68,950 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in LKQ were worth $6,142,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. MAI Capital Management grew its holdings in LKQ by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 6,212 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in LKQ by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,996 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of LKQ by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 6,475 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of LKQ by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 9,597 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in shares of LKQ by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 16,449 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $579,000 after buying an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.91% of the company’s stock.

In other LKQ news, Director Robert M. Hanser sold 1,386 shares of LKQ stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.62, for a total transaction of $67,387.32. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $901,268.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

LKQ stock opened at $49.47 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $49.74. LKQ Co. has a 1 year low of $26.73 and a 1 year high of $51.68. The firm has a market cap of $14.95 billion, a PE ratio of 17.00 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The auto parts company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.31. LKQ had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 16.06%. The firm had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that LKQ Co. will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LKQ. Truist raised their price target on shares of LKQ from $48.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Barrington Research increased their price objective on shares of LKQ from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LKQ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of LKQ from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.57.

LKQ Profile

LKQ Corporation distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates through three segments: North America, Europe, and Specialty. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

