Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) Stock Holdings Lifted by Gotham Asset Management LLC

Gotham Asset Management LLC raised its position in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) by 1,437.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 258,086 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 241,296 shares during the quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $5,639,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DVN. EnCap Energy Capital Fund X L.P. purchased a new position in Devon Energy in the first quarter valued at about $744,282,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Devon Energy by 86.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,991,981 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,004,923,000 after buying an additional 21,276,787 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Devon Energy by 236.4% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,978,597 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $523,932,000 after buying an additional 16,851,353 shares during the last quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Devon Energy by 43,522.4% in the first quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 9,090,467 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $198,627,000 after buying an additional 9,069,628 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the first quarter worth about $102,041,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Devon Energy alerts:

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DVN. Northland Securities boosted their price target on Devon Energy from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Truist boosted their price target on Devon Energy from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays boosted their price target on Devon Energy from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Evercore ISI raised Devon Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Raymond James raised Devon Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Devon Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.36.

In other news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 9,632 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.26, for a total value of $301,096.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 316,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,898,729.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CAO Jeremy D. Humphers sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.78, for a total value of $44,670.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 49,031 shares in the company, valued at $1,460,143.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

DVN stock opened at $25.78 on Friday. Devon Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $7.73 and a 1-year high of $31.99. The company has a market cap of $17.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 3.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $28.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The energy company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.10. Devon Energy had a positive return on equity of 4.86% and a negative net margin of 14.46%. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.06 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Devon Energy Co. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 14th were paid a $0.34 dividend. This is a positive change from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.28%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently -488.89%.

About Devon Energy

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 3,942 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

See Also: Investing strategies using the yield curve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN).

Receive News & Ratings for Devon Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Devon Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.