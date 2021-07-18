Holocene Advisors LP Acquires 457,263 Shares of Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN)

Holocene Advisors LP increased its holdings in Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN) by 8,377.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 462,721 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 457,263 shares during the quarter. Holocene Advisors LP owned approximately 0.32% of Anaplan worth $24,918,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Anaplan by 1.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,641,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,626,000 after purchasing an additional 65,218 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Anaplan by 1,912.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,020,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,561,000 after buying an additional 5,721,157 shares during the period. Brown Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Anaplan by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 4,904,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,420,000 after buying an additional 20,761 shares during the period. Sculptor Capital LP lifted its holdings in Anaplan by 25.7% in the fourth quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 3,913,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,175,000 after buying an additional 799,992 shares during the period. Finally, Jackson Square Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Anaplan by 27.3% in the first quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 3,326,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,149,000 after buying an additional 713,229 shares during the period. 92.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Anaplan news, CEO Frank Calderoni sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.16, for a total value of $2,392,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Gagan Dhingra sold 863 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.81, for a total transaction of $44,712.03. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $234,906.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 214,980 shares of company stock valued at $12,020,414 over the last ninety days. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PLAN shares. Loop Capital dropped their target price on shares of Anaplan from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 28th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Anaplan in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. dropped their price objective on shares of Anaplan from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Anaplan from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Anaplan in a report on Friday, May 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.05.

PLAN opened at $53.59 on Friday. Anaplan, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.51 and a fifty-two week high of $86.17. The firm has a market cap of $7.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.80 and a beta of 1.99. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.45.

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.01). Anaplan had a negative return on equity of 56.24% and a negative net margin of 35.01%. The firm had revenue of $129.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.10) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Anaplan, Inc. will post -1.27 EPS for the current year.

About Anaplan

Anaplan, Inc provides a cloud-based connected planning platform to connect organizations and people. Its platform in-memory data storage and calculation capabilities deliver calculations of data in real time and provide a single source of information for planning, ensuring the consistency, quality, and integrity of the data that is used in various areas of an organization, such as finance, sales, supply chain, marketing, human resources, and operations.

