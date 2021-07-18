G2 Investment Partners Management LLC Has $10.55 Million Stake in Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA)

G2 Investment Partners Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) by 118.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 105,075 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 57,040 shares during the period. Ambarella comprises about 1.7% of G2 Investment Partners Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC’s holdings in Ambarella were worth $10,549,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Truvestments Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ambarella by 11.8% during the first quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 4,316 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $433,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the period. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Ambarella during the first quarter worth $2,590,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Ambarella by 2.1% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 51,118 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,132,000 after acquiring an additional 1,047 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ambarella by 58.7% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 16,128 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,619,000 after acquiring an additional 5,966 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Ambarella by 48.9% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,897 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,395,000 after purchasing an additional 4,564 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on AMBA shares. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Ambarella from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Ambarella in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Ambarella in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Ambarella in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Roth Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Ambarella from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $118.42.

Shares of Ambarella stock opened at $91.64 on Friday. Ambarella, Inc. has a twelve month low of $43.76 and a twelve month high of $137.21. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.69.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $70.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.64 million. Ambarella had a negative net margin of 23.12% and a negative return on equity of 11.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.04 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Ambarella, Inc. will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Christopher Day sold 1,445 shares of Ambarella stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.39, for a total transaction of $146,508.55. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,290,796.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 1,500 shares of Ambarella stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.70, for a total transaction of $146,550.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 30,092 shares in the company, valued at $2,939,988.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,195 shares of company stock valued at $2,565,054 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor solutions for video that enable high-definition (HD) and ultra HD compression, image processing, and deep neural network processing worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, artificial intelligence computer vision algorithms, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

