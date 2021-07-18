Holocene Advisors LP Sells 109,533 Shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Holocene Advisors LP decreased its stake in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 39.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 168,363 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 109,533 shares during the quarter. Holocene Advisors LP’s holdings in Square were worth $38,227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in Square during the first quarter worth about $4,496,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Square by 7.1% during the first quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors now owns 7,972 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,830,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Square during the first quarter worth about $4,037,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Square by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 308,124 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $67,066,000 after purchasing an additional 14,577 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Square by 96.4% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 12,670 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,816,000 after purchasing an additional 6,218 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.66% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SQ opened at $237.52 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $225.98. The company has a market capitalization of $108.16 billion, a PE ratio of 334.54, a PEG ratio of 10.35 and a beta of 2.41. Square, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $117.00 and a fifty-two week high of $283.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $5.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.28 billion. Square had a net margin of 2.72% and a return on equity of 9.32%. The company’s revenue was up 266.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.02) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Square, Inc. will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director James Morgan Jr. Mckelvey sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.17, for a total value of $49,234,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 202,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,905,305.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Alyssa Henry sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.46, for a total transaction of $2,414,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 410,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,025,643.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,283,985 shares of company stock worth $298,948,301. Insiders own 15.12% of the company’s stock.

SQ has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Square from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Square in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $275.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Square from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $254.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Square from $237.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Square from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $252.74.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

