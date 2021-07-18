Holocene Advisors LP Grows Stock Holdings in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

Holocene Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) by 59.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 462,338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 172,564 shares during the quarter. Holocene Advisors LP owned about 0.34% of Raymond James worth $56,664,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its position in shares of Raymond James by 35.6% in the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 5,469,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $670,352,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435,490 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Raymond James by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,088,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $255,445,000 after buying an additional 100,162 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its position in Raymond James by 400.3% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,610,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $167,964,000 after buying an additional 1,288,732 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Raymond James during the 4th quarter worth approximately $111,565,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Raymond James by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,003,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $122,960,000 after buying an additional 15,880 shares during the last quarter. 75.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Raymond James alerts:

In other news, CEO Steven M. Raney sold 2,000 shares of Raymond James stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.80, for a total transaction of $271,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Jonathan N. Santelli sold 2,272 shares of Raymond James stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.03, for a total value of $302,244.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately $841,281.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,122 shares of company stock worth $819,783. Insiders own 10.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RJF opened at $128.65 on Friday. Raymond James has a 52-week low of $67.66 and a 52-week high of $138.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.97. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $131.23. The firm has a market cap of $17.68 billion, a PE ratio of 17.22 and a beta of 1.24.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.42. Raymond James had a net margin of 12.09% and a return on equity of 14.90%. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Raymond James will post 9.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.53%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on RJF. raised their price target on shares of Raymond James from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Raymond James from $141.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Raymond James from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Raymond James from $133.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Raymond James from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $139.67.

Raymond James Profile

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

Featured Article: The basics of gap trading strategies

Receive News & Ratings for Raymond James Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raymond James and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.