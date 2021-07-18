The AES Co. (NYSE:AES) Shares Sold by Holocene Advisors LP

Holocene Advisors LP cut its stake in shares of The AES Co. (NYSE:AES) by 20.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,951,268 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 506,842 shares during the quarter. Holocene Advisors LP’s holdings in The AES were worth $52,313,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of The AES by 65.1% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,037 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of The AES by 1.7% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 26,588 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $713,000 after buying an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in shares of The AES by 0.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 83,559 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,240,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Veritable L.P. grew its position in shares of The AES by 3.7% during the first quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 13,122 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adams Wealth Management grew its position in shares of The AES by 3.0% during the first quarter. Adams Wealth Management now owns 16,620 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $446,000 after buying an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. 93.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE AES opened at $24.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.97, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.24. The AES Co. has a twelve month low of $14.77 and a twelve month high of $29.07. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $25.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.23 billion, a PE ratio of -65.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.82.

The AES (NYSE:AES) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.02). The AES had a negative net margin of 2.47% and a positive return on equity of 26.18%. The firm had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. The AES’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that The AES Co. will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on AES shares. TheStreet downgraded The AES from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Susquehanna Bancshares started coverage on The AES in a report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “positive” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on The AES from $30.50 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Susquehanna started coverage on The AES in a report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “positive” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.00.

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

