Holocene Advisors LP Grows Position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Holocene Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 525,221 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,914 shares during the quarter. Holocene Advisors LP’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $46,330,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MU. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Micron Technology in the third quarter worth $251,000. First Interstate Bank purchased a new position in Micron Technology in the fourth quarter worth $226,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Micron Technology by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 151,898 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $11,420,000 after purchasing an additional 19,116 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Micron Technology by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,446 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $634,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Analog Century Management LP acquired a new stake in Micron Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $11,565,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.26% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on MU. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Monday, June 28th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Monday, March 29th. BMO Capital Markets raised Micron Technology from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $90.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Susquehanna reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Micron Technology has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.61.

Micron Technology stock opened at $75.01 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $80.47. The stock has a market cap of $84.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.25 and a 12 month high of $96.96.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $7.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.26 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 16.20%. The company’s revenue was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. Analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 5.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Micron Technology news, SVP Joel L. Poppen sold 4,984 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.66, for a total transaction of $397,025.44. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 257,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,488,313.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO David Zinsner sold 8,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.40, for a total value of $639,170.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 117,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,311,635. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 183,172 shares of company stock worth $14,669,609. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers memory and storage technologies, including DRAM, NAND, NOR, and 3D XPoint memory under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

