The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Bought by Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC

Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 13.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,413 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,266 shares during the quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $7,237,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The Boeing during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. RBA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Boeing in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Boeing in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. CNB Bank lifted its position in shares of The Boeing by 128.3% in the first quarter. CNB Bank now owns 121 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in shares of The Boeing in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. 53.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get The Boeing alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of The Boeing in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $244.00 price target for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded The Boeing from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $196.00 to $229.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Citigroup increased their price objective on The Boeing from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on The Boeing from $250.00 to $274.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $265.00 price objective on shares of The Boeing in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $258.43.

In other The Boeing news, insider Carol J. Hibbard sold 2,000 shares of The Boeing stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.97, for a total transaction of $449,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,678,726.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BA stock traded down $5.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $217.74. The stock had a trading volume of 12,413,422 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,507,150. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.59 and a beta of 1.62. The Boeing Company has a 52 week low of $141.58 and a 52 week high of $278.57. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $238.93.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.17) by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $15.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.95 billion. The Boeing’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.70) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The Boeing Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Further Reading: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA).

Receive News & Ratings for The Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.