Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC Buys 84,244 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 643.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 97,339 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 84,244 shares during the quarter. Applied Materials makes up approximately 1.0% of Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $13,005,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AMAT. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in Applied Materials by 42.1% during the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 297 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Curi Capital purchased a new position in Applied Materials during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in Applied Materials during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Syverson Strege & Co purchased a new position in Applied Materials in the first quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Applied Materials by 404.8% in the first quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 313 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. 78.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Daniel Durn sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.89, for a total transaction of $639,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Teri A. Little sold 13,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.03, for a total transaction of $1,863,405.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 493,671 shares of company stock valued at $68,992,295. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on AMAT shares. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $142.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. Applied Materials currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $153.58.

Shares of AMAT traded down $5.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $128.18. 8,190,558 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,327,787. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.15 and a 1-year high of $146.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $134.11. The stock has a market cap of $117.15 billion, a PE ratio of 26.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.45.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.12. Applied Materials had a net margin of 22.35% and a return on equity of 45.08%. The firm had revenue of $5.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 6.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 26th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 25th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.02%.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

