Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 8.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 85,523 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 7,008 shares during the period. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $2,589,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in AT&T during the 3rd quarter valued at $453,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AT&T during the 4th quarter valued at $340,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in AT&T by 1,413.8% during the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,391 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 3,167 shares during the last quarter. Camden National Bank purchased a new stake in AT&T during the 4th quarter valued at $278,000. Finally, Clear Creek Financial Management LLC purchased a new stake in AT&T during the 4th quarter valued at $1,012,000. Institutional investors own 50.40% of the company’s stock.

Get AT&T alerts:

T has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James increased their target price on AT&T from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Barclays increased their price target on AT&T from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of AT&T in a report on Monday, April 26th. UBS Group raised AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $32.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, New Street Research raised AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, May 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. AT&T has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.39.

NYSE:T traded down $0.09 on Friday, reaching $28.34. 26,188,219 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,440,096. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $29.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $202.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -80.97, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.79. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.35 and a 12 month high of $33.88.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $43.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.69 billion. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 12.33% and a negative net margin of 1.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.34%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.41%.

In other news, CFO Pascal Desroches acquired 3,056 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $29.06 per share, for a total transaction of $88,807.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 173,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,052,691.26. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO John T. Stankey acquired 34,614 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.81 per share, with a total value of $997,229.34. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

Featured Story: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.