Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC Has $19.46 Million Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 32.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,437 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,311 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises 1.5% of Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $19,464,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,329,607 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $15,117,461,000 after buying an additional 145,732 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at about $9,523,211,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,939,735 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $10,160,892,000 after purchasing an additional 79,686 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 27.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,271,179 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,733,202,000 after purchasing an additional 697,236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,234,389 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,670,993,000 after purchasing an additional 10,002 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.52% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GOOGL traded down $0.70 on Friday, reaching $2,539.40. The stock had a trading volume of 1,021,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,172,547. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 3.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2,407.77. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,402.15 and a 1-year high of $2,586.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.70 trillion, a P/E ratio of 33.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.01.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.82 by $10.47. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 26.11%. The firm had revenue of $45.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $9.87 EPS. Analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 89.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on GOOGL shares. Truist lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,400.00 in a report on Monday, April 26th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $2,350.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Alphabet from $2,360.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,518.12.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

