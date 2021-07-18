Short Interest in Aurcana Silver Co. (OTCMKTS:AUNFF) Decreases By 65.7%

Aurcana Silver Co. (OTCMKTS:AUNFF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 24,300 shares, a decrease of 65.7% from the June 15th total of 70,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 537,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

AUNFF stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 298,329 shares, compared to its average volume of 231,701. Aurcana Silver has a 1 year low of $0.38 and a 1 year high of $0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 25.59 and a current ratio of 25.85. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.75.

About Aurcana Silver

Aurcana Silver Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and operation of natural resource properties. The company primarily explores for silver, as well as for gold, lead, copper, and zinc deposits. It owns the Revenue-Virginius Mine located in Colorado; and the Shafter silver property located in Texas, the United States.

