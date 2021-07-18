Short Interest in Aurcana Silver Co. (OTCMKTS:AUNFF) Decreases By 65.7%

Aurcana Silver Co. (OTCMKTS:AUNFF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 24,300 shares, a decrease of 65.7% from the June 15th total of 70,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 537,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
AUNFF stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 298,329 shares, compared to its average volume of 231,701. Aurcana Silver has a 1 year low of $0.38 and a 1 year high of $0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 25.59 and a current ratio of 25.85. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.75.
About Aurcana Silver
