Six Columns Capital LP Invests $12.03 Million in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA)

Six Columns Capital LP bought a new position in shares of News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 473,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,028,000. News makes up approximately 2.1% of Six Columns Capital LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of News by 140.2% during the 1st quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 625,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,916,000 after acquiring an additional 365,320 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in News by 93.4% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 534,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,609,000 after buying an additional 258,209 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in News in the 1st quarter valued at about $383,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in News by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 23,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,000 after purchasing an additional 888 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. purchased a new position in News in the 1st quarter worth approximately $221,000. 63.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of News from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 9th. UBS Group lowered shares of News from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.75.

Shares of NASDAQ NWSA traded down $0.69 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $24.22. 1,474,082 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,819,411. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $26.07. The stock has a market cap of $14.31 billion, a PE ratio of -269.08 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. News Co. has a twelve month low of $12.57 and a twelve month high of $27.97.

News (NASDAQ:NWSA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. News had a negative net margin of 0.60% and a positive return on equity of 3.26%. The business’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that News Co. will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes content for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other. The company distributes content and data products, including The Wall Street Journal, Factiva, Dow Jones Risk & Compliance, Dow Jones Newswires, Barron's, and MarketWatch through various media channels, such as newspapers, newswires, websites, applications for mobile devices, tablets and e-book readers, newsletters, magazines, proprietary databases, live journalism, videos, and podcasts.

