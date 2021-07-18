Juniper Investment Company LLC Sells 159,224 Shares of inTEST Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:INTT)

Juniper Investment Company LLC reduced its stake in shares of inTEST Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:INTT) by 24.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 503,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 159,224 shares during the period. inTEST makes up approximately 4.2% of Juniper Investment Company LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Juniper Investment Company LLC owned 4.70% of inTEST worth $5,951,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. WealthTrust Axiom LLC purchased a new stake in shares of inTEST during the 1st quarter worth about $124,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new stake in shares of inTEST during the 1st quarter worth about $156,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of inTEST by 66,459.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,643 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 14,621 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of inTEST during the 1st quarter worth about $271,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of inTEST during the 1st quarter worth about $331,000. 49.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get inTEST alerts:

inTEST stock traded down $1.29 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $13.34. The company had a trading volume of 329,398 shares, compared to its average volume of 200,346. The company has a market capitalization of $143.41 million, a P/E ratio of 58.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 2.13. inTEST Co. has a 12-month low of $3.75 and a 12-month high of $18.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.65.

inTEST (NYSEAMERICAN:INTT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. inTEST had a net margin of 3.96% and a return on equity of 8.06%. The firm had revenue of $19.56 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that inTEST Co. will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

INTT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Lake Street Capital increased their target price on shares of inTEST from $11.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. TheStreet raised shares of inTEST from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of inTEST from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 17th.

inTEST Profile

inTEST Corp. engages in the supply of precision-engineered solutions for manufacturing and testing across a wide range of markets including automotive, defense, aerospace, electronics, fiber optic, machining, medical, telecom, and semiconductor. It operates through the Thermal Products and Electromechanical Semiconductor Products (EMS) business segments.

Recommended Story: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Receive News & Ratings for inTEST Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for inTEST and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.