Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $91.00.

NVO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 13th.

Get Novo Nordisk A/S alerts:

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NVO. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 60.3% during the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 1,221.4% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.56% of the company’s stock.

NVO stock opened at $88.66 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $82.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $208.78 billion, a PE ratio of 30.78, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.42. Novo Nordisk A/S has a one year low of $63.22 and a one year high of $88.79.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $5.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $4.64. The business had revenue of $5.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.02 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 33.77% and a return on equity of 71.90%. Equities research analysts forecast that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

About Novo Nordisk A/S

Novo Nordisk A/S is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following segments: Diabetes & Obesity Care, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes & Obesity Care segment covers products for insulin; GLP-1 and related delivery systems; oral antidiabetic products; and obesity.

Further Reading: How is the S&P 500 index different from the DJIA?

Receive News & Ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.