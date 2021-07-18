Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. Invests $150,000 in Venus Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:VENAU)

Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Venus Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:VENAU) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $150,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Venus Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $2,500,000. Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new position in Venus Acquisition in the first quarter worth $2,313,000. Periscope Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Venus Acquisition in the first quarter worth $1,508,000. Yakira Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Venus Acquisition in the first quarter worth $1,357,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Venus Acquisition in the first quarter worth $1,288,000.

OTCMKTS:VENAU opened at $10.82 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.68. Venus Acquisition Co. has a 1 year low of $9.92 and a 1 year high of $11.30.

Venus Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, and business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in New York, New York.

