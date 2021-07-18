Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. Invests $197,000 in CF Acquisition Corp. V (NASDAQ:CFV)

Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in CF Acquisition Corp. V (NASDAQ:CFV) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 19,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $197,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CFV. Cowen AND Company LLC acquired a new position in CF Acquisition Corp. V during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,992,000. Highbridge Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in CF Acquisition Corp. V during the first quarter valued at approximately $10,890,000. Atalaya Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. V during the first quarter worth $248,000. DG Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. V during the first quarter worth $244,000. Finally, Spring Creek Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. V during the first quarter worth $986,000. Institutional investors own 21.18% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CFV opened at $9.86 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.77. CF Acquisition Corp. V has a fifty-two week low of $9.60 and a fifty-two week high of $10.00.

CF Acquisition Corp. V, a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

