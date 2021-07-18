Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. Makes New Investment in Queen’s Gambit Growth Capital (OTCMKTS:GMBTU)

Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Queen’s Gambit Growth Capital (OTCMKTS:GMBTU) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Queen’s Gambit Growth Capital during the first quarter worth $8,162,000. LH Capital Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of Queen’s Gambit Growth Capital during the first quarter worth $5,045,000. Kepos Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Queen’s Gambit Growth Capital during the first quarter worth $4,322,000. TOMS Capital Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Queen’s Gambit Growth Capital during the first quarter worth $4,080,000. Finally, Hartree Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Queen’s Gambit Growth Capital during the first quarter worth $4,036,000.

Shares of OTCMKTS:GMBTU opened at $10.07 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.99. Queen’s Gambit Growth Capital has a fifty-two week low of $9.90 and a fifty-two week high of $11.59.

Queen's Gambit Growth Capital, a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

