Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. Acquires New Shares in Virtuoso Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:VOSOU)

Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Virtuoso Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:VOSOU) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 22,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in Virtuoso Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Yakira Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Virtuoso Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $99,000. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Virtuoso Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $99,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Virtuoso Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $101,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Virtuoso Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $119,000.

Get Virtuoso Acquisition alerts:

Shares of VOSOU stock opened at $10.62 on Friday. Virtuoso Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.72 and a 1 year high of $11.15. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.43.

Virtuoso Acquisition Corp., a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Westport, Connecticut.

Read More: Mutual Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOSOU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Virtuoso Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:VOSOU).

Receive News & Ratings for Virtuoso Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtuoso Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.