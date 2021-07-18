CSL Limited (OTCMKTS:CSLLY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of CSL Limited (OTCMKTS:CSLLY) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Macquarie downgraded CSL from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded CSL from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CSL from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. downgraded CSL from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Citigroup downgraded CSL from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd.

CSLLY traded up $0.93 during trading on Friday, hitting $102.65. 52,258 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 47,092. The business’s 50 day moving average is $109.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 3.05 and a quick ratio of 1.69. CSL has a 12-month low of $94.05 and a 12-month high of $117.98. The firm has a market cap of $93.44 billion, a PE ratio of 44.44 and a beta of 0.57.

CSL Limited researches, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes biopharmaceutical and allied products in Australia, the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, Switzerland, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, CSL Behring and Seqirus. The CSL Behring segment offers plasma therapies for the treatment of immunodeficiency, bleeding disorders, hereditary angioedema, Alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency, and neurological disorders.

