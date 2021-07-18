Internet Computer (ICP) Price Down 20.6% Over Last Week

Internet Computer (CURRENCY:ICP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on July 18th. One Internet Computer coin can currently be bought for about $32.47 or 0.00103263 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Internet Computer has a total market cap of $4.44 billion and approximately $119.00 million worth of Internet Computer was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Internet Computer has traded 20.6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003182 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001848 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.44 or 0.00039576 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $46.17 or 0.00146834 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31,300.59 or 0.99554117 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002855 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003189 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $304.20 or 0.00967531 BTC.

Internet Computer Profile

Internet Computer’s total supply is 471,162,980 coins and its circulating supply is 136,899,214 coins. Internet Computer’s official Twitter account is @dfinity . The Reddit community for Internet Computer is https://reddit.com/r/dfinity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Internet Computer Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Internet Computer directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Internet Computer should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Internet Computer using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

