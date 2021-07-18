Dash (DASH) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $203.71 Million

Dash (CURRENCY:DASH) traded up 0% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on July 18th. One Dash coin can currently be purchased for about $116.59 or 0.00370828 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Dash has traded down 9.5% against the dollar. Dash has a total market capitalization of $1.19 billion and approximately $203.71 million worth of Dash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Secret (SCRT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002813 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0637 or 0.00000202 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.96 or 0.00012585 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001608 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $489.71 or 0.01557573 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0291 or 0.00000092 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Capricoin+ (CPS) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000014 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0685 or 0.00000218 BTC.

About Dash

Dash (DASH) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 19th, 2014. Dash’s total supply is 10,235,768 coins. The official website for Dash is www.dash.org . The official message board for Dash is www.dash.org/forum . Dash’s official Twitter account is @Dashpay and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Dash is /r/dashpay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Dash is an open-source cryptocurrency. It is an altcoin that was forked from the Bitcoin protocol. It is also a decentralized autonomous organization (DAO) run by a subset of its users, which are called “masternodes”. The currency permits transactions that can be untraceable. Created in 2014, Dash is comprised of features such as: Two-tier network with incentivized nodes and decentralized project governance (Masternodes)Instantly settled payments (InstantSend)Instantly immutable blockchain (ChainLocks)Optional privacy (PrivateSend)Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), CryptoID (Backup), and WhatToMine (Block Time only) “

Dash Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dash using one of the exchanges listed above.

