BTC Lite (BTCL) Price Tops $0.0016 on Top Exchanges

BTC Lite (CURRENCY:BTCL) traded down 17.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on July 18th. During the last week, BTC Lite has traded down 7.6% against the U.S. dollar. One BTC Lite coin can now be purchased for $0.0016 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges. BTC Lite has a total market cap of $29,390.52 and $8.00 worth of BTC Lite was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get BTC Lite alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003182 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.33 or 0.00048754 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003184 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00002577 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00013968 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $254.66 or 0.00809971 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00005831 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000358 BTC.

BTC Lite Profile

BTC Lite is a coin. BTC Lite’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,700,000 coins. BTC Lite’s official message board is medium.com/@btclite . The Reddit community for BTC Lite is /r/BTClite and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BTC Lite’s official website is btclite.org . BTC Lite’s official Twitter account is @BTCliteofficial

According to CryptoCompare, “BTC Lite is a bitcoin improvement built on Ethereum blockchain that inherited most of the robust features of bitcoin. The BTC Lite transactions get confirmed within 1 to 3 minutes combined with low transaction fees and the average block time is 15s. “

BTC Lite Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BTC Lite directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BTC Lite should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BTC Lite using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BTC Lite Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BTC Lite and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.