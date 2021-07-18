Acme United Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:ACU) CEO Walter C. Johnsen Sells 20,400 Shares of Stock

Acme United Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:ACU) CEO Walter C. Johnsen sold 20,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.11, for a total transaction of $899,844.00.

Walter C. Johnsen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 28th, Walter C. Johnsen sold 2,108 shares of Acme United stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.48, for a total transaction of $95,871.84.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN ACU traded down $1.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $42.34. 12,100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,647. The business has a 50-day moving average of $30.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 4.22 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The company has a market capitalization of $147.34 million, a P/E ratio of 17.35 and a beta of 1.04. Acme United Co. has a 1 year low of $21.18 and a 1 year high of $48.31.

Acme United (NYSEAMERICAN:ACU) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $43.53 million for the quarter. Acme United had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 14.36%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Management Corp VA raised its position in Acme United by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital Management Corp VA now owns 416,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,436,000 after purchasing an additional 17,625 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Acme United by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 169,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,670,000 after purchasing an additional 4,846 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP raised its position in Acme United by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 145,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,733,000 after purchasing an additional 22,600 shares during the period. FIL Ltd increased its position in shares of Acme United by 45.8% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 130,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,129,000 after acquiring an additional 40,867 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Acme United by 64.1% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,000 after acquiring an additional 6,342 shares during the period. 61.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Acme United Company Profile

Acme United Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, supplies cutting, measuring, first aid, sharpening, and safety products to the school, home, office, hardware, sporting good, and industrial markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Asia. It offers scissors, shears, rulers, pencil sharpeners, paper trimmers, safety cutters, lettering products, glue guns, and other craft products under the Westcott brand name; and cutting tools under the Clauss brand.

