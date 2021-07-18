Richard F. Ambrose Sells 3,500 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Stock

Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) EVP Richard F. Ambrose sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.12, for a total transaction of $1,354,920.00.

On Friday, April 23rd, Richard F. Ambrose sold 3,446 shares of Lockheed Martin stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $377.38, for a total transaction of $1,300,451.48.

NYSE LMT traded down $1.11 on Friday, hitting $377.14. 891,008 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 963,989. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. Lockheed Martin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $319.81 and a fifty-two week high of $402.38. The firm has a market cap of $104.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.22, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $383.92.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The aerospace company reported $6.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.32 by $0.24. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 134.40%. The company had revenue of $16.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $6.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a $2.60 dividend. This represents a $10.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 41.87%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 target price on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $445.00 to $458.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Friday, April 9th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $384.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $402.57.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LMT. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 219.0% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,592,890 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $565,444,000 after buying an additional 1,093,517 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 28.8% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,555,481 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $944,253,000 after buying an additional 571,986 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,018,123 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,484,697,000 after buying an additional 546,951 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter valued at $156,453,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 94.2% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 829,323 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $306,435,000 after buying an additional 402,230 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.56% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

