Stuart J. Rowley Sells 52,414 Shares of PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI) Stock

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI) insider Stuart J. Rowley sold 52,414 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.76, for a total value of $773,630.64.

PennyMac Financial Services stock traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $59.01. 562,207 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 725,067. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $61.24. PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.60 and a 12 month high of $70.99.

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $5.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.79 by ($0.64). PennyMac Financial Services had a return on equity of 55.61% and a net margin of 43.72%. The business had revenue of $944.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $982.06 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.73 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. will post 14.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. PennyMac Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.82%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 31.0% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,869 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 1,152 shares during the last quarter. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services during the first quarter worth approximately $584,000. Paradiem LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 23.7% during the first quarter. Paradiem LLC now owns 47,383 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,833,000 after buying an additional 9,085 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services during the first quarter worth approximately $3,506,000. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services during the first quarter worth approximately $4,504,000. Institutional investors own 50.26% of the company’s stock.

PFSI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on PennyMac Financial Services from $80.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Barclays boosted their price target on PennyMac Financial Services from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. JMP Securities lowered their price target on PennyMac Financial Services from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $70.00 target price (down previously from $75.00) on shares of PennyMac Financial Services in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $73.00 target price (down previously from $77.00) on shares of PennyMac Financial Services in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.63.

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage banking and investment management activities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Production, Servicing, and Investment Management. The Production segment is involved in the origination, acquisition, and sale of loans.

