Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. Invests $2.90 Million in ABG Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:ABGI)

Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of ABG Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:ABGI) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 293,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,899,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of ABG Acquisition Corp. I during the 1st quarter worth about $75,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ABG Acquisition Corp. I during the 1st quarter worth about $99,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of ABG Acquisition Corp. I during the 1st quarter worth about $117,000. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of ABG Acquisition Corp. I during the 1st quarter worth about $126,000. Finally, Bulldog Investors LLP bought a new position in shares of ABG Acquisition Corp. I during the 1st quarter worth about $148,000. Institutional investors own 83.43% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ABGI opened at $9.85 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.89. ABG Acquisition Corp. I has a 52-week low of $9.63 and a 52-week high of $10.69.

ABG Acquisition Corp. I does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

