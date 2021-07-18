Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. Acquires New Holdings in Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III Inc. (NASDAQ:TBCP)

Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III Inc. (NASDAQ:TBCP) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $292,000. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. owned 0.23% of Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Saba Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III during the first quarter worth about $1,613,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III during the first quarter worth about $2,296,000. HBK Investments L P purchased a new stake in Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III during the first quarter worth about $2,725,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III during the first quarter worth about $3,890,000. Finally, Sculptor Capital LP purchased a new stake in Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III during the first quarter worth about $7,032,000. Institutional investors own 4.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TBCP opened at $9.74 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.74. Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.55 and a 1 year high of $10.03.

Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III Inc focuses on effectuating a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Great Falls, Virginia.

