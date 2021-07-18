Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. Acquires Shares of 225,000 Blue Water Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BLUW)

Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Blue Water Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BLUW) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 225,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,266,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. owned approximately 10.59% of Blue Water Acquisition at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Blue Water Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $111,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Blue Water Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $239,000. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Blue Water Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $337,000. Ibex Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of Blue Water Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $351,000. Finally, Context Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Blue Water Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $400,000.

Get Blue Water Acquisition alerts:

BLUW opened at $10.10 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.07. Blue Water Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.90 and a fifty-two week high of $10.67.

Blue Water Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Greenwich, Connecticut.

Featured Story: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Blue Water Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blue Water Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.