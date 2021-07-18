300,000 Shares in L Catterton Asia Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:LCAAU) Acquired by Radcliffe Capital Management L.P.

Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in L Catterton Asia Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:LCAAU) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 300,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,985,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in L Catterton Asia Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,484,000. Wealthspring Capital LLC bought a new stake in L Catterton Asia Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $922,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in L Catterton Asia Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Shaolin Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in L Catterton Asia Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $995,000. Finally, Saba Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in L Catterton Asia Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,990,000.

Get L Catterton Asia Acquisition alerts:

Shares of LCAAU stock opened at $10.01 on Friday. L Catterton Asia Acquisition Corp has a fifty-two week low of $9.78 and a fifty-two week high of $10.49. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.01.

L Catterton Asia Acquisition Corp focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in Singapore.

Recommended Story: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LCAAU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for L Catterton Asia Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:LCAAU).

Receive News & Ratings for L Catterton Asia Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L Catterton Asia Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.