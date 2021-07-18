Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. Takes Position in New Vista Acquisition Corp (OTCMKTS:NVSAU)

Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of New Vista Acquisition Corp (OTCMKTS:NVSAU) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,998,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of New Vista Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $27,879,000. Aristeia Capital LLC purchased a new position in New Vista Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $9,491,000. Oribel Capital Management LP purchased a new position in New Vista Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $8,046,000. Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new position in New Vista Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $6,382,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in New Vista Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $5,074,000.

New Vista Acquisition stock opened at $10.06 on Friday. New Vista Acquisition Corp has a fifty-two week low of $9.70 and a fifty-two week high of $11.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.00.

New Vista Acquisition Corp focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

