Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. Invests $396,000 in Athlon Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:SWETU)

Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Athlon Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:SWETU) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $396,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Athlon Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $124,000. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd purchased a new stake in Athlon Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $296,000. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new stake in Athlon Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $396,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp purchased a new stake in Athlon Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $495,000. Finally, Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. purchased a new stake in Athlon Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $533,000.

Get Athlon Acquisition alerts:

Shares of SWETU opened at $10.08 on Friday. Athlon Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.00 and a 12-month high of $10.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.01.

Athlon Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Read More: How does a margin account work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWETU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Athlon Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:SWETU).

Receive News & Ratings for Athlon Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Athlon Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.