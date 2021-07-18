Park West Asset Management LLC Takes Position in Gores Metropoulos II, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMII)

Park West Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Gores Metropoulos II, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMII) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 350,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,465,000. Park West Asset Management LLC owned 0.70% of Gores Metropoulos II as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Gores Metropoulos II in the first quarter worth about $99,000. Easterly Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gores Metropoulos II in the first quarter worth about $99,000. Atalaya Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Gores Metropoulos II in the first quarter worth about $108,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Gores Metropoulos II in the first quarter worth about $198,000. Finally, Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Gores Metropoulos II in the first quarter worth about $491,000. 30.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Gores Metropoulos II alerts:

Shares of GMII opened at $9.89 on Friday. Gores Metropoulos II, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.69 and a 52 week high of $11.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.90.

Gores Metropoulos II, Inc focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Boulder, Colorado.

Read More: What is insider trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GMII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gores Metropoulos II, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMII).

Receive News & Ratings for Gores Metropoulos II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gores Metropoulos II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.