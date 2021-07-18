Pentwater Capital Management LP Takes Position in Growth Capital Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:GCACU)

Pentwater Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Growth Capital Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:GCACU) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 40,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $401,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Growth Capital Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $7,120,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Growth Capital Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $6,920,000. Periscope Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Growth Capital Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $6,361,000. Yakira Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Growth Capital Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $3,713,000. Finally, Kepos Capital LP acquired a new position in Growth Capital Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $3,572,000.

Shares of GCACU stock opened at $9.94 on Friday. Growth Capital Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.76 and a 12 month high of $10.32. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.99.

Growth Capital Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2010 and is based in New York, New York.

