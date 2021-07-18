Pentwater Capital Management LP Invests $250,000 in FTAC Athena Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FTAAU)

Pentwater Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of FTAC Athena Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FTAAU) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of FTAC Athena Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $4,000,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FTAC Athena Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $1,000,000. Wealthspring Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FTAC Athena Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $291,000. Shaolin Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FTAC Athena Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $1,500,000. Finally, Aristeia Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FTAC Athena Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $10,994,000.

NASDAQ:FTAAU opened at $10.12 on Friday. FTAC Athena Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.89 and a 12-month high of $10.82. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.08.

FTAC Athena Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or assets. It intends to identify technology and financial services technology companies. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

