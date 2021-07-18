American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) Shares Sold by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can trimmed its stake in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) by 17.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 287,428 shares of the company’s stock after selling 58,685 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $24,199,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geier Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 0.9% in the first quarter. Geier Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,174,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 13.8% in the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 2.6% in the first quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 5,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Coastline Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 4.9% in the first quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 2,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. increased its stake in American Electric Power by 4.9% in the first quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 2,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. 73.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AEP opened at $87.49 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.27. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a one year low of $74.80 and a one year high of $94.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.29.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.02). American Electric Power had a net margin of 14.72% and a return on equity of 10.93%. The firm had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.02 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

Several research firms recently commented on AEP. Barclays upped their target price on American Electric Power from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Mizuho upped their target price on American Electric Power from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on American Electric Power from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. American Electric Power presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.00.

In other news, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 15,068 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.39, for a total transaction of $1,331,860.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 106,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,421,313.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Charles R. Patton sold 1,507 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.39, for a total value of $133,203.73. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,605 shares in the company, valued at $2,351,615.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,602 shares of company stock worth $2,979,748 in the last 90 days. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

