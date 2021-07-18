Royal Bank of Canada Purchases 44,304 Shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) by 5.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 802,329 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 44,304 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 0.21% of Realty Income worth $50,948,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,817,931 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,274,440,000 after buying an additional 1,536,242 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,587,916 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $480,746,000 after buying an additional 508,922 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,959,649 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $378,438,000 after buying an additional 357,165 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,787,461 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $367,509,000 after buying an additional 207,983 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resolution Capital Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 26.3% in the 4th quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 4,533,580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $281,853,000 after buying an additional 944,583 shares during the last quarter. 70.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Ronald Merriman sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.05, for a total value of $280,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,546,353.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of O opened at $69.56 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $27.08 billion, a PE ratio of 20.64, a P/E/G ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $68.17. Realty Income Co. has a twelve month low of $56.64 and a twelve month high of $71.84.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $442.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $413.59 million. Realty Income had a net margin of 20.51% and a return on equity of 3.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.88 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Realty Income Co. will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a jul 21 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be given a $0.2355 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.1%. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is 83.48%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on O shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Realty Income from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $79.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Mizuho raised shares of Realty Income from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.29.

Realty Income Company Profile

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients.

