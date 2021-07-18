Pentwater Capital Management LP Takes $105,000 Position in Provention Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVB)

Pentwater Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Provention Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVB) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PRVB. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC boosted its position in Provention Bio by 31.8% during the 1st quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 3,109,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,638,000 after purchasing an additional 750,192 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Provention Bio by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,463,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,840,000 after purchasing an additional 537,620 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Provention Bio by 366.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 340,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,573,000 after buying an additional 267,517 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Research Inc. acquired a new position in Provention Bio in the 1st quarter worth $2,493,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Provention Bio in the 1st quarter worth $2,408,000. 37.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on PRVB shares. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Provention Bio in a report on Friday, May 28th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Provention Bio in a report on Monday, May 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Provention Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price objective on shares of Provention Bio from $25.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of Provention Bio in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.42.

Shares of Provention Bio stock opened at $6.10 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.76. Provention Bio, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.59 and a 1 year high of $20.05.

Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($0.04). Sell-side analysts forecast that Provention Bio, Inc. will post -2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

About Provention Bio

Provention Bio, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics and solutions to intercept and prevent immune-mediated diseases. Its products candidates include PRV-031 teplizumab and monoclonal antibodies (mAb) that is in Phase III clinical trial for the interception of type one diabetes (T1D); PRV-6527, an oral CSF-1R inhibitor, which has completed Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of Crohn's disease; PRV-3279, which has completed Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of lupus; PRV-101, a coxsackie virus B (CVB) vaccine for the prevention of acute CVB infections and onset of T1D; and PRV-015, which is in phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of gluten-free diet non-responding celiac disease.

