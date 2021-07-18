Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership Sells 30,263 Shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership cut its stake in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) by 87.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,508 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 30,263 shares during the period. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $488,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 11.3% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 34,084,064 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,687,214,000 after acquiring an additional 3,464,493 shares during the period. Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 22.8% during the first quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 20,824,164 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,252,758,000 after acquiring an additional 3,867,237 shares during the period. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP increased its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 15.1% in the first quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 7,392,908 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $799,765,000 after buying an additional 969,215 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 1.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,707,258 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $507,942,000 after buying an additional 86,937 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 5.9% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,699,822 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $400,247,000 after buying an additional 205,090 shares in the last quarter. 77.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Yum! Brands news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,354 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.81, for a total value of $158,160.74. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 22,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,599,606.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Anthony Lowings sold 2,517 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.49, for a total value of $290,688.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 63,914 shares of company stock worth $7,577,087 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

YUM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Yum! Brands from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Barclays raised their target price on Yum! Brands from $115.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Yum! Brands from $105.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Yum! Brands from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Yum! Brands from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Yum! Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $118.72.

Yum! Brands stock opened at $115.85 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $34.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.09. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $88.08 and a 1 year high of $122.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $118.13.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The restaurant operator reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.20. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 19.52%. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. Yum! Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Yum! Brands announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Monday, May 10th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the restaurant operator to reacquire up to 5.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. Yum! Brands’s payout ratio is 55.25%.

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, the Taco Bell Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

