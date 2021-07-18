Pentwater Capital Management LP Invests $493,000 in Medicus Sciences Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:MSACU)

Pentwater Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Medicus Sciences Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:MSACU) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $493,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tamarack Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of Medicus Sciences Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $5,910,000. Silverarc Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Medicus Sciences Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,007,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Medicus Sciences Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $253,000. RTW Investments LP acquired a new position in Medicus Sciences Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,955,000. Finally, Knott David M acquired a new stake in shares of Medicus Sciences Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,970,000.

Shares of OTCMKTS:MSACU opened at $10.10 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.10. Medicus Sciences Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.50 and a twelve month high of $10.64.

Medicus Sciences Acquisition Corp. operates as blank check company targeting the medical technology sector. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

