Pentwater Capital Management LP Invests $493,000 in Medicus Sciences Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:MSACU)

Posted by on Jul 18th, 2021

Pentwater Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Medicus Sciences Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:MSACU) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $493,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tamarack Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of Medicus Sciences Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $5,910,000. Silverarc Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Medicus Sciences Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,007,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Medicus Sciences Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $253,000. RTW Investments LP acquired a new position in Medicus Sciences Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,955,000. Finally, Knott David M acquired a new stake in shares of Medicus Sciences Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,970,000.

Shares of OTCMKTS:MSACU opened at $10.10 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.10. Medicus Sciences Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.50 and a twelve month high of $10.64.

Medicus Sciences Acquisition Profile

Medicus Sciences Acquisition Corp. operates as blank check company targeting the medical technology sector. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

