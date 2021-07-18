121,204 Shares in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL) Purchased by Jane Street Group LLC

Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 121,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,725,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Westover Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 122,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,766,000 after purchasing an additional 1,914 shares during the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 29.0% during the 1st quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 13,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,000 after purchasing an additional 3,126 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 13,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF stock opened at $42.38 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $40.57. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF has a 12 month low of $38.28 and a 12 month high of $49.19.

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value.

