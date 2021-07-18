California State Teachers Retirement System Purchases 1,630 Shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 207,478 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,630 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Roku were worth $67,590,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROKU. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Roku by 220.7% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,455,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,223,000 after buying an additional 1,001,745 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Roku in the 4th quarter valued at about $309,803,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Roku by 2,100.2% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 737,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,113,000 after buying an additional 703,564 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Roku by 439.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 832,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,338,000 after buying an additional 677,978 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Roku by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,018,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,286,455,000 after buying an additional 618,127 shares during the period. 60.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist upgraded shares of Roku from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $480.00 to $367.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Roku from $518.00 to $460.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Macquarie raised their price target on shares of Roku from $400.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Wedbush upgraded shares of Roku from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Roku from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. Roku currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $426.58.

Roku stock opened at $399.99 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.38, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Roku, Inc. has a 52-week low of $143.21 and a 52-week high of $486.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $371.20. The company has a market cap of $52.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 519.47 and a beta of 1.80.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.67. The firm had revenue of $574.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $490.95 million. Roku had a net margin of 5.58% and a return on equity of 7.56%. The company’s revenue was up 79.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.45) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Roku, Inc. will post 0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 85,000 shares of Roku stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.03, for a total value of $37,402,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mai Fyfield sold 265 shares of Roku stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.00, for a total transaction of $92,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $305,544. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 316,928 shares of company stock valued at $114,364,850 in the last quarter. 22.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Roku Company Profile

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others. As of December 31, 2020, the company had 51.2 million active accounts.

