2,159,809 Shares in Revolution Healthcare Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:REVHU) Purchased by Citadel Advisors LLC

Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Revolution Healthcare Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:REVHU) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 2,159,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,707,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Element Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Revolution Healthcare Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $20,100,000. CNH Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Revolution Healthcare Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $1,176,000. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Revolution Healthcare Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $2,011,000. Sculptor Capital LP purchased a new stake in Revolution Healthcare Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $26,316,000. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in Revolution Healthcare Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $3,769,000.

Get Revolution Healthcare Acquisition alerts:

Shares of Revolution Healthcare Acquisition stock traded down $0.03 on Friday, hitting $10.05. 2,857 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 173,466. Revolution Healthcare Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.70 and a 1 year high of $10.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.07.

Revolution Healthcare Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Featured Story: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for Revolution Healthcare Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Revolution Healthcare Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.