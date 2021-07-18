Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) Receives $39.40 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-eight brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $40.36.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Tapestry from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. OTR Global raised shares of Tapestry to a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Tapestry from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Tapestry from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th.

Get Tapestry alerts:

In other news, insider Sarah Dunn sold 14,759 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $693,673.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 123,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,789,507. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TPR. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its stake in Tapestry by 62.4% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 731 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in Tapestry in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Tapestry in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Tapestry in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in Tapestry in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TPR stock traded down $1.55 on Tuesday, reaching $39.06. 3,101,337 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,307,017. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.53. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Tapestry has a one year low of $12.94 and a one year high of $49.67.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. Tapestry had a net margin of 7.03% and a return on equity of 20.85%. The business’s revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.27) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Tapestry will post 2.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tapestry Company Profile

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, Other Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. The company offers women's accessories, including handbags, such as wallets, money pieces, wristlets, and cosmetic cases; novelty accessories comprising address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and key rings and charms.

Recommended Story: What does an outperform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Tapestry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tapestry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.