Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC Has $249,000 Stock Position in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM)

Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM) by 30.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,064 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,177 shares during the quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC’s holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF were worth $249,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mutual Advisors LLC acquired a new position in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at about $9,407,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 4.7% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 213,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,475,000 after purchasing an additional 9,549 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 6.8% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $6,364,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 103,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,069,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares in the last quarter.

Get John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF alerts:

JHMM stock traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $50.85. The company had a trading volume of 121,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 176,848. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.56. John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $35.82 and a 1-year high of $52.43.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JHMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM).

Receive News & Ratings for John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.