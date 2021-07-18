Fusion Capital LLC Has $4.70 Million Stock Position in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB)

Fusion Capital LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 66,834 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF accounts for 3.1% of Fusion Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Fusion Capital LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF were worth $4,703,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in XHB. Northstar Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,371,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 49.8% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,105,622 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $77,803,000 after buying an additional 367,398 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF in the 1st quarter worth $715,000. Proequities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 23.9% in the first quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 3,332 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 360 Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 2.4% during the first quarter. 360 Financial Inc. now owns 114,253 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,040,000 after purchasing an additional 2,643 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF stock traded down $0.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $70.93. 2,163,232 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,218,324. SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF has a 12 month low of $46.67 and a 12 month high of $80.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $73.20.

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index. The S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index represents the homebuilding sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

