Fusion Capital LLC Reduces Holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Fusion Capital LLC cut its stake in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 7.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 749 shares during the quarter. Fusion Capital LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $385,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BAC. Camden National Bank lifted its holdings in Bank of America by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 11,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 1,030 shares during the period. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in Bank of America by 142.5% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,567,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,808,000 after buying an additional 1,508,408 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in Bank of America by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,691,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $111,904,000 after buying an additional 538,772 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Bank of America by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 9,374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 1,508 shares during the period. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Bank of America in the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. Institutional investors own 70.17% of the company’s stock.

BAC has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Bank of America from $33.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 target price on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on Bank of America in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $43.87 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Bank of America from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.20.

BAC traded down $0.91 during trading on Friday, hitting $37.92. 60,469,682 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 46,079,472. The business’s 50 day moving average is $41.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Bank of America Co. has a 12-month low of $22.95 and a 12-month high of $43.49. The firm has a market cap of $324.95 billion, a PE ratio of 12.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.54.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.26. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.08% and a net margin of 30.82%. The business had revenue of $21.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.77 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, April 15th that permits the company to repurchase $25.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 7.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is 38.50%.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

